Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan jets off to French Riviera with Aaradhya ahead of closing ceremony: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally confirmed her Cannes 2026 appearance as she was spotted leaving Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan ahead of the festival’s closing ceremony.

The anticipation surrounding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 has finally come to an end. Widely regarded as one of Cannes’ most iconic Indian faces, the actress is officially on her way to the prestigious event as the festival prepares for its grand closing ceremony on May 23.

Ever since Cannes 2026 began on May 12 with several high-profile celebrity appearances, including Alia Bhatt’s widely discussed red carpet moment, fans had been eagerly waiting for confirmation about Aishwarya’s attendance. Unlike previous years, the actress had remained completely silent about her plans, further building curiosity online.

Now, ahead of the festival’s final ceremony, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport late on May 21 alongside daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actress is expected to walk the iconic Cannes red carpet during the closing ceremony, once again bringing her signature elegance and glamour to the international stage.

For her airport outing, Aishwarya opted for a commanding all-black ensemble that blended sophistication with contemporary power dressing. She reportedly wore a sharply tailored black blazer and matching trousers from designer Dhruv Kapoor’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection.

The structured blazer featured subtle embellishments that added a touch of glamour without taking away from the polished monochrome aesthetic. Paired with coordinated black trousers, the outfit created a sleek and powerful silhouette.

Keeping the styling classic, the actress left her straight hair open and paired the look with her signature bold red lipstick, which instantly stood out against the dark palette.

Adding a luxe touch to the airport fashion moment was her iconic Gucci Diana handbag, while black Signoria boots completed the edgy yet elegant ensemble. She was also seen carrying a black coat from Lovebirds Studio, adding both practicality and sophistication to the travel look. According to reports, the appearance was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

With her Cannes arrival now confirmed, fans are eagerly waiting to see what fashion statement Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings to the red carpet this year. Over the decades, the actress has delivered some of the most memorable Indian fashion moments at Cannes, making every appearance a major talking point globally.