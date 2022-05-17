Cannes Film Festival 2022: Deepika Padukone steals the show in shimmery golden-black saree

Credit: deepikapcrazens/Instagram

Deepika Padukone mesmerised everyone in a stunning golden-black shimmery saree at the Cannes Film festival 2022. The actress opted for bold makeup and dramatic winger eyeliner which is the major highlight of her look.

Deepika just attend the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi. They say 'You can take an Indian out of India but you can't take India out of an Indian.' That's exactly the case with our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look. In the photos, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

The actress was looking gorgeous on the red carpet.

Sabyasachi, too, shared the pictures of Deepika's retro look on social media. "Jury member Deepika Padukone on the red carpet at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Sabyasachi clothing and high jewellery. Featuring the Bengal Tiger couture sari conceptualised by Sabyasachi as part of the iconic Aakash Tara collection that celebrates heritage Indian crafts and techniques through a modern lens. The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by some of India`s finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The look is paired with statement pieces from Sabyasachi Jewellery`s Bengal Royale Collection. The headband pays homage to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece with Art Nouveau detailing, while the chandelier earrings updates a classic with an Art Deco gaze," Sabyasachi wrote.

Deepika hit the red carpet along with other jury members such as Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. (With inputs from ANI)