Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela turns heads, flaunts ₹5 lakh crown clutch inspired by Princess Diana

At the Cannes Film Festival 2026, Urvashi Rautela once again leaned into high-voltage glamour with a heavily embellished couture look and a luxury crown-shaped clutch inspired by Princess Diana.

Subtle fashion clearly wasn’t on Urvashi Rautela’s Cannes agenda this year. The actress made another attention-grabbing appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026, arriving in a crystal-loaded couture ensemble that instantly became one of the evening’s most talked-about looks.

Walking the red carpet for the screening of Fatherland, Urvashi opted for a peach-nude creation from Tasmim Zobaear’s Spring/Summer 2026 line. The outfit combined pearls, sequins, and intricate crystal detailing across the entire silhouette, creating a highly dramatic visual under the flashlights.

The ensemble featured a plunging neckline with a halter-inspired structure, while the fitted bodice gradually flowed into a long draped skirt with layered detailing. The look balanced sharp structure with fluid movement, giving it a theatrical red-carpet appeal.

But it was not the gown alone that drew attention online. The actress completed the appearance with a sparkling crown-shaped minaudière from Judith Leiber, designed as a tribute to royal aesthetics associated with Princess Diana. Decorated with crystals and pearl accents, the accessory reportedly carries a price tag of nearly ₹5 lakh.

Instead of overcrowding the styling, Urvashi paired the outfit with statement earrings and let the embellished ensemble remain the focal point. For glam, she leaned into a vintage-inspired beauty look with soft curls, luminous makeup, dramatic eyeliner, and glossy lips.

The appearance further cemented her reputation for choosing larger-than-life fashion moments at international events, especially at Cannes where she has consistently embraced extravagant styling over minimalist trends.