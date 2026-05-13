Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela calls herself 'India', stuns in sheer gown, maang tikka, video goes viral

Urvashi Rautela made a dramatic fifth appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a crystal-heavy silver gown by JoliPoli Couture, calling her presence a proud moment for India.

Actor Urvashi Rautela made a striking comeback on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on May 12, despite earlier speculation that she might skip the event this year.

She arrived in a bold silver couture look designed by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture, immediately drawing attention for its heavily embellished, high-shine finish. The outfit featured a fitted sheer base layered with intricate crystal and beadwork, giving it an armour-like shimmer under the cameras.

The gown also came with dramatic cape-style sleeves made of flowing sheer fabric that trailed behind her, adding a theatrical, almost wing-like effect to her red carpet movement. To complete the look, she opted for statement jewellery, including a maang tika-style headpiece with a bird motif and matching oversized earrings.

During a conversation on the red carpet with Brut, Urvashi expressed pride in representing India, saying, “Whenever I represent my country, I'm no more Urvashi, I'm India... I'm wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli and it's my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026.”

She added that this marked her fifth consecutive year at the festival, calling the moment special and meaningful as part of her ongoing association with Cannes.

Over the years, Urvashi Rautela has become known for her dramatic and maximalist fashion choices at Cannes, often making headlines for unconventional accessories and bold styling decisions.