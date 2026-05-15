Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria dazzles in sculpted corset gown paired with diamond-emerald neckpiece

Tara Sutaria impressed at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with a regal ivory couture look at a Women in Cinema gala, further strengthening her reputation as a standout fashion presence.

Fashion at Cannes continues to have a new favourite in Tara Sutaria, who added another memorable moment to her red carpet journey at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026. After her debut look already sparked attention, she returned in a completely different avatar for a special gala night.

This time, Tara attended the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema dinner on May 14, where she was also honoured for her contribution to films. Instead of a dramatic or experimental look, she chose a softer, more classic direction that highlighted elegance over excess.

She wore an ivory satin couture gown by Vivienne Westwood, designed with a structured corset base and an off-shoulder neckline. The silhouette focused on clean tailoring at the waist before flowing into a smooth, floor-length fall, creating a refined, old-world glamour effect.

To complete the look, she opted for minimal yet striking jewellery featuring diamonds and emeralds, which added a hint of richness without taking away from the simplicity of the outfit. The overall appearance leaned into understated luxury rather than heavy styling.

Before this, Tara had already made headlines for her Cannes debut look in a bold monochrome ensemble by Helsa. That outfit took a very different approach, featuring structured corsetry, lace details, and a dramatic black-and-white contrast that gave her a vintage Hollywood-inspired edge.

With these contrasting appearances—one bold and graphic, the other soft and elegant—Tara has quickly established a versatile fashion identity at Cannes this year.