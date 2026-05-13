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Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt leaves fans mesmerised with her stunning peach gown, fairytale-like red carpet appearance

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony in a dramatic corseted couture look by Tamara Ralph.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 13, 2026, 06:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt leaves fans mesmerised with her stunning peach gown, fairytale-like red carpet appearance
Image credit: Instagram
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Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026, grabbing attention with a dramatic couture look on the red carpet. Representing L'Oréal Paris for the second consecutive year, the actress chose an elegant sculpted outfit that quickly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments from the event.

For the red carpet, Alia wore a custom creation by Tamara Ralph featuring a structured corseted silhouette with a plunging neckline and a flowing train. The outfit was paired with a soft chiffon scarf detail that added movement and drama to the overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

The actress accessorised the ensemble with the Golconda Rose jewellery collection by Amrapali Jewels, inspired by Jaipur craftsmanship. According to the official note, the piece included 168.27 carats of pink coral, a 5.53-carat Golconda Type 2A diamond, along with finely set diamonds. She further completed the styling with earrings and rings from Chopard.

Before stepping onto the red carpet, Alia was also photographed in another couture look that carried a softer and more romantic aesthetic. The actress wore a gown by designer Yash Patil from the collection ‘That Antique Piece’. Featuring muted sage-green shades, floral embroidery and hand-painted Riviera-inspired details, the outfit blended vintage glamour with a dreamy Cannes vibe.

The gown featured a corset-style bodice with delicate straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a voluminous skirt. Alia kept the styling minimal with a low bun, fresh glowing makeup and subtle jewellery, allowing the outfit to remain the highlight. She finished the look with neutral heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Alia Bhatt also shared glimpses of her Cannes appearances on Instagram, including moments where she greeted photographers and fans at the venue.
The actress had made her Cannes debut last year in a custom Schiaparelli ensemble and has now returned as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The 2026 edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23.

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