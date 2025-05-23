Alia Bhatt made her debut

Alia Bhatt finally made her red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, and she looked stunning. Her outfit had a classic, vintage feel that impressed fans and fashion critics alike.

A photo shared by fan pages shows Alia on a balcony just before her red carpet appearance. She wore a soft pastel floral gown with fine embroidery and a timeless design. The dress featured a fitted top, structured shoulders, and light ruffle details that suited her slender figure beautifully.

Her hair was neatly tied in a side-parted bun, highlighting her features. She completed her look with simple stud earrings, a paper fan, and soft makeup—peach blush and nude glossy lips—that gave her a fresh and elegant look.

alia bhatt is all set for the cannes can't wait to see the full look #AliaBhatt #Cannes2025 pic.twitter.com/9mrSJfhyFc — anika (@HereforAliaBe) May 23, 2025

Earlier in the day, Alia arrived in Cannes wearing a short brown wrap dress with a front slit, and she had been seen at the Mumbai airport in a laid-back yet stylish outfit—baggy jeans and a Gucci tank top. Each of her outfits created buzz, leading up to her big red carpet moment.

Alia is in Cannes representing L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the event. Her appearance adds to the growing presence of Indian celebrities at Cannes this year, joining names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Urvashi Rautela.

In terms of work, Alia was last seen in the action-thriller Jigra directed by Vasan Bala. Although the film was highly anticipated, it did not perform well at the box office.