At the second red carpet appearance of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles the red carpet with an all-black ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second red carpet appearance at Cannes 2025 wasn’t just a fashion moment—it also gave fans a precious glimpse into her bond with daughter Aaradhya. The video of the mother-daughter duo walking hand-in-hand before heading to the red carpet has gone viral, winning hearts across the internet.

In the clip, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen leaving their hotel, smiling warmly at each other. Aaradhya looked stylish in a black outfit that matched her mom’s—she wore a skirt, long black stockings, a black coat, and had her hair down with her usual bangs. Aishwarya, meanwhile, was stunned in a black strapless gown covered in sequins, topped with a dramatic silver-beige textured cape. Her side-swept waves and bold red lipstick gave her a classy look.

Watch Aaradhya and Aishwarya's viral clip from Cannes

Aaradhya usually joins her mother at global events like Cannes and IIFA, and their appearances together have become a heartwarming tradition. Aishwarya, who has been a Cannes regular and a face of L’Oréal Paris for over 20 years, is known for making bold and stylish fashion statements at the festival.

This year, she shared the red carpet with stars like Helen Mirren and Cara Delevingne. Her second-day look was a refreshing change from her usual straight hair—soft waves, a bold lip, and eye-catching earrings completed her glamorous transformation. The oversized cape added an extra layer of drama to the outfit.

Just a day earlier, Aishwarya debuted at Cannes 2025 and turned heads in a royal-looking white saree, paired with a red and green necklace and a striking red sindoor in her hair parting. It was her first time wearing sindoor at Cannes, and the look sparked admiration as well as curiosity, with fans speculating on its meaning amid recent rumours about her separation from Abhishek Bachchan. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the Ponniyin Selvan series.