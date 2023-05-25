Cannes 2023: Here’s why Esha Gupta called her sexy thigh high slit gown risky

Esha Gupta at Cannes 2023

Esha Gupta recently made her debut at Cannes in 2023. The actress was seen slaying in a gorgeous white high-slit gown. Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that her dress was risky, she was very nervous before walking the red carpet at Cannes.

In an interview with News 18, Esha Gupta talked about her sizzling debut at the Cannes red carpet and her glamorous outfit which took the internet by storm. The actress said, “The response [to my outfit] has been really amazing. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect to be one of the best-dressed and I had people calling me from all over the world – including my manager from LA (Los Angles) and my stylist – and telling me that I look the best and that my look was so elegant. It was a risk. When we were doing this Nicholas Jebran gown, we knew that it was sexy but it was also a conscious thought to make it look angelic. If you see the gown, it is white and has 3D flowers, and its flowy [silhouette] makes it dreamy. I’ve to give credit to my stylist, Victor Blanco.”

Esha Gupta further revealed that initially, she asked her stylist to look for some other dress. She recalled wanting something ‘a little dramatic’ but she loved her final red carpet look. Though Esha Gupta enjoyed her time on the Cannes red carpet, she revealed she was quite ‘stressed out’ and nervous before walking the red carpet.

The actress said, “It was surreal. I was so nervous even though I had my team and Victor, who’s my person, with me. My stomach was upset. I wasn’t just representing ‘Esha Gupta’ but since I went with the official delegation, I was representing Indian cinema. I was stressed out and hoping that nothing goes wrong on the red carpet.”

Other than Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shannon K also made their debut at Cannes 2023

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 in the movie Jannat 2. The actress was seen romancing Emraan Hashmi in the movie. The actress has starred in a number of films like Rustam, Raaz 3D, and Baadshaho. The actress will be next seen in the movie Tipppsy helmed by Deepak Tijori. The film also stars Kainaat Arora, Soniya Biriji, Alankrita Sahai, and Natasha Suri among others. The film is scheduled to release on June 9.

