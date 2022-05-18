Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela stuns in white Tony Ward Couture gown, actress's red carpet debut photos go viral

Urvashi Rautela/PR Handout

Actress Urvashi Rautela attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film The Legend. Urvashi Rautela was seen at the Indian Pavilion section at Nice, which lies northwest of the city of Cannes on the French Riviera on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. India is the Cannes Country of Honour this year in its 75th year of Independence.

Urvashi was spotted donning a stunning white Tony Ward Couture ensemble. The one-shoulder gown featured a statement sleeve, it cinched at the waist and featured a multi-layered tulle waist-down. She applied bold makeup with crimson red lips and had her hair tied in a bun. Urvashi opted for statement earrings, a stunning bracelet, and a diamond ring to complete her look.

Urvashi looked like a vision in white as she posed for the shutterbugs at the film festival.

Check out her photos below:

Earlier, Urvashi was spotted at the Mumbai airport during her departure. Wearing a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants paired with transparent heels rounded with open tresses, she said in a statement, "I'm truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world - Festival de Cannes - for the launch of my multilingual film The Legend."

"It's certainly the most important film festival to me and in terms of worldwide impact. Also for the first time in history India is named the official Country of Honour at a time when India celebrates its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," she added.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.