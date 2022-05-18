Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde is epitome of beauty in long white floral cape

Credit: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde dropped her beautiful photos from the Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a white floral dress in the photos which are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown. She was looking really beautiful in her attire. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela stunned the onlookers in a beautiful white tulle gown in her red carpet debut at the 75th International Cannes Film Festival which is being held in Cannes, France from May 17 to May 28.

Urvashi chose the white tulle gown from the collection of Tony Ward called the Tony Ward Couture. The Lebanese-Italian fashion designer draws inspiration from contemporary architecture and is hence nicknamed 'The Architect of Detail'. Along with her gorgeous costume, the actress wore statement earrings and chose a bold makeup look with red lipstick and hair tied in a bun.

Apart from Urvashi, various Indian celebrities will be attending Cannes 2022 as India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market). These include AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and folk singer Mame Khan as part of the star-studded Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

International film festival Cannes 2022 began on a high note, as Deepika Padukone, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Urvashi Rautela danced to Mame Khan's song Ghoomar. Bollywood lovely ladies were accompanied by iconic folk singer-composer Mame Khan at the India pavilion inauguration.

During the inaugural event, Mame Khan requested Deepika Padukone, jury member of the film festival, to dance to his song. Deepika agreed to it and asked the other ladies to join her. So, Urvashi held Deepika's hand, and Tamannaah joined them with Pooja on Khan's vocals. Union Cabinet Minister, Anurag Thakur shared the video, which instantly went viral.