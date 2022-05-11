Cannes 2022: Hina Khan to return to red carpet, Akshay Kumar and others part of Indian delegation on opening day

Hina Khan, Akshay Kumar/File photos

Actress Hina Khan, who has had an iconic journey from a television star to making it to the international red carpet at Cannes, will be seen returning to the prestigious event yet again. The actress made her debut on the Cannes red carpet in 2019 and was among the most talked-about Indian celebrities at the festival that year. And now Hina is all set to return to the festival which will take place after a gap of two years owing to the outbreak of covid-19.

Our source informs us, "Hina's Indo-English film Country of Blind is all set for a poster launch at the Cannes Film Festival and hence she will be seen once again on the Cannes red carpet. All eyes are on Hina because she truly made a big bang in her debut year when she walked not once but twice and was appreciated for both her looks which were so different from each other. Many celebrities and the entire industry cheered for Hina's journey and her hard work as she represented India at the biggest film festival worldwide."

READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone to be part of 75th Festival De Cannes jury

Hina had launched the poster of Lines in 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival and later went on to sweep many awards for the film. Country of Blind is directed by Rahat Kazmi and co-produced under the banner - Hiro's Faar Better Films.

Meanwhile, the red carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for the Indian audience as celebrities from the cine world across India are set to walk there as part of the Indian delegation on the festival's opening day, May 17.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes. The list of celebrities will also comprise stars from major music industries across India.

The delegation will include actor-producer R Madhavan, Akshay Kumar, music composer AR Rahman, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pooja Hegde and Nayanthara along with CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music composer Ricky Rej amongst others.

At a time when India is celebrating the 75th year of its independence and has launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, India and France are also celebrating 75 years of their association as is the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Further, for the first time in its history, India has been named the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche' Du Film, which is organized alongside the Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Under this title 5 new Start-Ups will be given an opportunity to pitch to the Audio-Visual Industry. Ten professionals will participate in Animation Day.

Among the highlights of this year's festival will be the world premiere of the film by R. Madhavan titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biographical drama film based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. The film which is produced by Madhavan will be showcased on May 19.

India has also been given an opportunity to pitch 5 selected movies at the Goes to Cannes Section. These films are part of the WIP lab under the Film Bazaar.A Cinema Hall called the Olympia Screen has been dedicated to India on May 22, 2022, for screening 'Unreleased Movies'. There are 5 Movies which have been selected under this category.

Also, a remastered classic of Satyajit Ray Classic - Pratidwandi will be screened at the Cannes Classic section. This is to mark his centenary celebration.

This year's Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to May 26 and the organisers have done away with wearing masks or asking for any COVID tests.