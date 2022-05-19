Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's reply on jury question sparks meme fest, netizens asks 'kehna kya chahte ho?

Cannes 2022: Jury member Deepika Padukone got trolled over her response about her role. Netizens called her 'unprepared.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's reply on jury question sparks meme fest, netizens asks 'kehna kya chahte ho?
Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has made her Bollywood fraternity and her fans proud by being a jury member of the celebrated Cannes film festival. However, when she was asked about her role, and how she will judge films, her answer left netizens baffled. 

The Gehraiyaan actress started off by saying that she wouldn't be hesitant in performing her duties as a critic and jury. Deepika further added, "I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired.”

READ: Cannes 2022: This comment from Deepika Padukone will make every Indian proud

Padukone continued, "I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, [we must forget] that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that's sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize." 

Here's the video

This answer has sparked a meme fest and people are calling out Deepika's response as 'unprepared' and 'scattered.'

Here are a few reactions

Apart from Deepika, other Indian actors like Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela have graced the film festival. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The much-awaited actioner will release on the Republic Day weekend of 2023. 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.