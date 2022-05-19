Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone's reply on jury question sparks meme fest, netizens asks 'kehna kya chahte ho?

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has made her Bollywood fraternity and her fans proud by being a jury member of the celebrated Cannes film festival. However, when she was asked about her role, and how she will judge films, her answer left netizens baffled.

The Gehraiyaan actress started off by saying that she wouldn't be hesitant in performing her duties as a critic and jury. Deepika further added, "I think we are all aware of the fact that it is a huge responsibility. But, I think, we have also made a promise to each other yesterday that we are not going to burden ourselves with that responsibility. I think the idea is to remind ourselves of that audience, or of that young child who’s grown up watching movies and been inspired.”

READ: Cannes 2022: This comment from Deepika Padukone will make every Indian proud

Padukone continued, "I think cinema is such a powerful tool, such a powerful medium, it has the ability to impact people’s lives and touch and influence people’s lives. So, I think, for the next two weeks, [we must forget] that we have this burden and this responsibility and actually just enjoy the creative process, that's sort of what we are all here to do. I think we are all creative people. I don’t think any of us have the capacity to judge, or critique, or criticize."

Here's the video

#Cannes2022 jury member Deepika Padukone on how she’ll approach her role. pic.twitter.com/CQbFWK6pcC — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2022

This answer has sparked a meme fest and people are calling out Deepika's response as 'unprepared' and 'scattered.'

Here are a few reactions

This is what happens when you have not done the homework and are not attentive enough in class. Been through such moments in class 6, 7 May 19, 2022

Lol Now I know what External invigilators feel when they hear students during their viva examinations — Kiran Mahato (@KiranMahato) May 19, 2022

They should have considered Priyanka Chopra as jury as she us so talented and crystal clear. I love PC — Rashmi Das (@RrDInSoUcianT) May 19, 2022

Her reply shows , there is a difference in knowing English and being intelligent. — Jai Shree Ram (@JaiShre84524128) May 19, 2022

The guy next to her got bored of listening her speech — Jai Shree Ram (@JaiShre84524128) May 19, 2022

@DeepikaPadukone then what are you here for? Madam, you are a jury member. And that itself clears your role May 19, 2022

Apart from Deepika, other Indian actors like Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Urvashi Rautela have graced the film festival. On the work front, Deepika will next be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. The much-awaited actioner will release on the Republic Day weekend of 2023.