Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for day 2 look, netizens say ‘too much botox’

Every year at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns with her grace and panache. And, once again, the former Miss World demonstrated why she is known as Goddess. However, for her Day 2 look at Cannes 2022, she was viciously trolled. People began to speculate that she had fillers and botox done as soon as she released images from the event.



Check out her photos here:

Here are netizens' comments:















Social media users have also trolled the actress' accent, calling it 'fake' and 'wannabe,' and a few have even mocked her lips.

A video from the red carpet went viral where Aishwarya Rai acknowledged the media's appreciation of her red carpet looks, and she also introduced her designer Gaurav Gupta to the world.

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan will be Aishwarya's next film. She told Film Companion that she has been missing on the big screen for the past two years. She saod, "What happened in the last two years was a natural pause that we all took. I’ve always been someone to keep it real, that’s who I am, that’s my sense of prioritising. It’s been a really challenging two years, and my natural instinct is to focus on reality. I’ve never been one to play into the expectation of, ‘Oh my God, is time flying by, why is there no release this year, how many releases do you want to put out, what is the kind of comment it might attract, what is the kind of perception it might attract’, I’ve never been one to play into perception".



"So, naturally, when the world and our families and life is experiencing what it is, at that time, I’m so blessed I can naturally focus on reality, and not be focused on, ‘Oh my God, two years!" she added.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most recent film was Fanney Khan, which came out in 2018. In 2016, she starred in Sarbjit and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.