Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor keeps rain away on Day 3 as she makes her own sunshine in custom Ashi Studio dress

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Ladakh: Nine Army soldiers lost their lives after vehicle falls into gorge

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Ranbir Kapoor suffers from nasal deviated septum: What is the rare condition that makes him eat too fast

Meet man who works in Rs 1,17,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in food, beverage sector

Actor Vishal reveals he got 'possessed' while shooting Mark Antony, says 'it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Batters with most ODI runs since World Cup 2019

10 morning drinks for weight loss

Jawan: Here's how much SRK, Deepika, Nayanthara charged for movie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Actor Vishal reveals he got 'possessed' while shooting Mark Antony, says 'it was horrifying'

Actor Vishal talks about his upcoming film Mark Antony, reveals 'it is connected with time travel'

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Did Banita Sandhu just confirm her relationship with AP Dhillon? Actress drops loved up, intimate pictures with singer

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was first choice for Deewana, Koyla and Trimurti

Bollywood

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor keeps rain away on Day 3 as she makes her own sunshine in custom Ashi Studio dress

Sonam Kapoor posing beside roses in a yellow prom dress is giving us major 'Beauty and the Beast' feels

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2019, 05:44 PM IST

After totally slaying at the Chopard party on Monday night (IST) in a gold exquisite couture gown, Bollywood fashionista and Cannes royalty Sonam Kapoor decided to flirt with colours on Day 3 in a bright yellow off-shoulder dress from Ashi Studio. 

Instagramming Sonam's fifth look from the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival, sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor wrote, "When you do breakfast in Cannes."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Sharing further details of her look, Rhea wrote, "Sonam Kapoor unveiling the Chopard Garden of The Kings in custom Ashi Studio couture and jewels by Chopard"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

Sonam shared a closeup of her look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

Sonam, who along with Rhea, reached the French Riviera on Sunday, stunned fans with three back-to-back outfit changes on Day 2. Hours after sharing her pics in a bright red Valentino gown, the 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress stepped out for media interviews wearing a deep violet Elie Saab gown. While sharing her second look for Day 2 at Cannes Rhea wrote, "Let’s do some glamorous press this is Cannes for God’s sake, she said pulling out her @eliesaabworld." 

Sonam ended Day 2 on a grand note in a custom made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gown. Rhea described her look as 'Modern Maharani'. 

Talking about Sonam's this year's look, Rhea Kapoor had earlier told IANS, "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

ALSO READ: Revealed: Sonam Kapoor’s special diet plan and workout regime for Cannes 2019

72 Cannes Film Festival which started on May 14 has seen a string of Indian celebrities making their red carpet appearances. And with her latest looks, Sonam has surely made the wait unbearable for her red carpet avatar. 

