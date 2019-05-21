Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor keeps rain away on Day 3 as she makes her own sunshine in custom Ashi Studio dress

Sonam Kapoor posing beside roses in a yellow prom dress is giving us major 'Beauty and the Beast' feels

After totally slaying at the Chopard party on Monday night (IST) in a gold exquisite couture gown, Bollywood fashionista and Cannes royalty Sonam Kapoor decided to flirt with colours on Day 3 in a bright yellow off-shoulder dress from Ashi Studio.

Instagramming Sonam's fifth look from the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival, sister and stylist Rhea Kapoor wrote, "When you do breakfast in Cannes."

Sharing further details of her look, Rhea wrote, "Sonam Kapoor unveiling the Chopard Garden of The Kings in custom Ashi Studio couture and jewels by Chopard"

Sonam shared a closeup of her look

Sonam, who along with Rhea, reached the French Riviera on Sunday, stunned fans with three back-to-back outfit changes on Day 2. Hours after sharing her pics in a bright red Valentino gown, the 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' actress stepped out for media interviews wearing a deep violet Elie Saab gown. While sharing her second look for Day 2 at Cannes Rhea wrote, "Let’s do some glamorous press this is Cannes for God’s sake, she said pulling out her @eliesaabworld."

Sonam ended Day 2 on a grand note in a custom made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gown. Rhea described her look as 'Modern Maharani'.

Talking about Sonam's this year's look, Rhea Kapoor had earlier told IANS, "I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance... It will be more on Sonam's personality and where she is in her life right now. See, this is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks."

72 Cannes Film Festival which started on May 14 has seen a string of Indian celebrities making their red carpet appearances. And with her latest looks, Sonam has surely made the wait unbearable for her red carpet avatar.