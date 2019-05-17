Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut goes from vintage to wild in a jiffy, slays it in a sexy black pant suit, PHOTOS

Check out Kangana Ranaut's sexy second look on day one of her Cannes Film Festival 2019 appearance.

Kangana Ranaut continued to impress with her second look for her first day at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress who had earlier donned a Kanjeevaram silk saree with a corset blouse for her red carpet appearance, chose to go completely wild for her second look of the day.

After slaying the red carpet in her golden saree, Kangana Ranaut switched to her party mode and chose a sexy black pant suit by Nedo & Nedret Taciroglu Couture, for the Grey Goose after party. The actress once again kept it extremely edgy and fierce by donning smoky eyes which complemented her sexy black two piece pant suit with silver details, paired with a white waise coat with an extremely plunging neckline.

Check out the pictures right here:

Nude lips, no accessories and neatly pulled back hair completed her ferocious avatar for the after party. Kangana is representing the Vodka brand at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019. This is her second year at Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier on Thursday, Kangana had chosen a golden silk Kanjeevaram saree and paired it with an embellished golden Falguni and Shane Peacock corset blouse. She had completed her look with a pair of plum arm-length gloves and golden embellished peplum belt. In case you missed it, check out the pictures and videos of Kangana Ranaut's first look at Cannes 2019 here.

All eyes are now set for her second day at Cannes 2019. Watch this space