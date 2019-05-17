Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows how to ring in summers in style with a floral dress, Check pics!

It's Deepika Padukone's second day at Cannes Film Festival 2019. The actress, who made quite a dramatic entry in her custom made Dundas couture white dress with an exaggerated black bow in front, decided to keep it elegant and chic on day two.

After turning heads with her first three looks of the day, Deepika Padukone decided to bring in the summery vibes in a floral maxi dress, accentuated with a huge messy black bow around her neck. For her fourth look of the day, Deepika chose to wear a printed floral maxi dress with a black bow from ERDEM's Spring/Summer ‘19 collection.

Deepika kept her accessories minimal, with just a pair of statement earrings. She pulled her hair back and tied it in a high bun. A pair of black block heels and minimal make-up with a lip-tint completed her look.

Deepika Padukone is the one of the three beauty brand ambassadors of LO'Real Paris, to walk the Cannes 2019 red carpet this year. Representing the beauty brand, Deepika's fourth look for day two was styled by Shaleena Nathani with make up bu Shekar Sandhya and Hair by Gabriel Georgiou.

Other Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will be seen walking the Cannes Red Carpet too. While Aishwarya is expected to make an appearance on May 19, Sonam is supposed to walk the red carpet on May 20 and May 21 at the French Riviera.