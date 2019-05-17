Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's all-white ensemble will make you fall in love with her

Deepika Padukone donned a transparent top paired with white pants and rocked in it

Deepika Padukone has been killing it back-to-back with her Cannes second day outing. She began her day with a formal attire, exuding the power of a boss lady. The pinstripe plunging neckline suit was designed by Loewe and she wore neon orange shoes by Stuart Weitzman along with the outfit.

The actress next went on to flaunt a black tulle dress with plunging neckline designed by Off-white. The dress also featured a snakeskin patterned neon-green neckline. She paired up her look with a snakeskin patterned sling bag, green vintage sunnies and black sneakers.

Deepika Padukone is now stealing the show in her third outing at Cannes 2019. She wore an outfit by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The actress donned a transparent full-sleeved lace shirt that she wore over her white lacy halter neck bralette paired with high-waisted linen pants with rolled hems.

Deepika's look was completed by Jimmy Choo's pink high heels and round sunnies by Marc Jacobs. Her subtle make-up too was the highlight. She used a brown eyeshadow with mascara and shades of brown and nude lipstick. The actress looked gorgeous as ever.

Take a look at her thrid outing here:

Although Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the Cannes after-party last night, Deepika Padukone more than made up for missing the event by sharing amazing back-to-back looks from her second day outing at Cannes 2019.