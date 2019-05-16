Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut begin to get ready for their Red Carpet appearance!

Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have reached the French town of Cannes for their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. While Kangana was spotted leaving for the French Riviera last night, Deepika took her flight to Cannes this afternoon itself. Priyanka too arrived in the Southern France in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Now that the leading ladies of B-Town have touched down Cannes, they wasted no time in beginning to get ready for their red carpet appearance on their first day at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

The first pictures of Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone getting ready for their first look of the day have made it to social media and the excitement among their fans to get a glimpse of their complete look is quite palpable. While we all wait to see what Priyanka, Deepika and Kangana will finally wear to the Cannes Red Carpet, here are pictures of them from their dressing room, where Deepika and Kangana can be seen getting their hair and makeup done. On the other hand, Priyanka seems to have just come out after taking a shower. It's time for her to get her hair and makeup done too.

Check out the pictures here:

While Deepika will be seen walking the red carpet for LO'Real, Kangana will be representing vodka brand Grey Goose at the do. This would be Kangana's second year at Cannes. Meanwhile, desi girl Priyanka Chopra too is all set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut this year. She will be seen walking for Chopard at the French Riviera.

Kangana Rananut, who had begin prep for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's upcoming film titled Panga in which she will be seen playing a kabaddi player, had put on about 10 kgs for her role. A few days before she had to fly out for Cannes, Kangana realised that she had to lose some weight for the outfit that she'll adorn at the red carpet.

So, Kangana went on a strict diet and workout regime and managed to lose 5 kgs in just 10 days. Check out the pictures of her amazing transformation here.