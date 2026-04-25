Candy and the Pizza Ggirl movie review: In the age of Dhurandhar, Ninad Kamat-starrer breathes new life into adult-comedy genre

Candy and the Pizza Ggirl is not your typical laugh-out-loud comedy. The humor here is dark, eccentric, and often rooted in absurd situations that feel like they shouldn’t work, but somehow do.

Director: Akhil Kapur

Star cast: Ninad Kamat, Dara Sandhu, Priya Banerjee

Runtime: 1hr 40mins

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rating: 3 stars

Set at one night in chaotic Mumbai, Bobby (Ninad Kamat), an ageing, flashy party-goer who believes he’s in control of his life, even as everything around him spirals out of control. Alongside him are his equally unstable companions—Mickey, a struggling method actor losing touch with reality, and Candy, a social media influencer obsessed with validation. Their paths intersect with the mysterious “Pizza Ggirl” (Priya Banerjee), an enigmatic and almost otherworldly figure whose presence triggers a chain of bizarre and dangerous events.

In an industry that often plays it safe, Candy and the Pizza Ggirl arrives like a complete curveball - bold, chaotic, and gleefully unhinged. Director Akkhil Kapur doesn’t just push boundaries here; he practically ignores them. What he delivers is a warped, adult comedy that thrives on unpredictability and embraces its own madness with confidence.

This is not your typical laugh-out-loud comedy. The humor here is dark, eccentric, and often rooted in absurd situations that feel like they shouldn’t work, but somehow do. The film moves like a chain reaction, where one bizarre moment triggers another, building into a narrative that feels like a rollercoaster with no brakes, yet surprisingly never derails.

At the center of this madness is Ninad Kamat, and this is where the film truly finds its spine. His performance feels like a complete reinvention - raw, unpredictable and refreshingly fearless. There’s an edge to his screen presence that keeps you hooked, even when the film dives into its most chaotic zones. It’s the kind of performance that doesn’t just support the film, it defines it. If there’s one takeaway from Candy and the Pizza Ggirl, it’s that Ninad Kamat has absolutely owned this space.

The supporting cast adds significantly to the film’s eccentric world. Dara Sandhu stands out as a confident and surprisingly assured newcomer, bringing a natural ease that complements the film’s tone. Shivani Singh delivers a breakout performance, commanding attention with a strong and impactful screen presence that lingers beyond her scenes. Meanwhile, Priya embraces a quirky, offbeat avatar that feels refreshingly different, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the narrative.

Actors like Nimish and Aniket further enrich the film’s texture, contributing to its rhythm with moments that enhance both the humor and the chaos. Together, the ensemble creates a world that feels lived-in, despite its exaggerated tone.

What makes the film stand out is its commitment to being unapologetically different. It doesn’t dilute its eccentricity to cater to a wider audience, and that’s exactly what gives it its edge. The storytelling leans into a “what just happened?” energy, where the absurd becomes the norm and logic takes a backseat to experience.

That said, the film isn’t without flaws. Its non-linear, chaotic narrative can feel confusing and self-indulgent at times, especially in the second half where the pacing dips slightly. Some sequences drag longer than needed, testing patience. The dark humour, while unique, doesn’t always land for everyone, and a few jokes feel more bizarre than effective. At points, the film seems so focused on being quirky that it loses emotional depth, making it harder to connect with the characters. Additionally, the editing can feel uneven, with abrupt transitions that disrupt the flow.

In many ways, this feels like the kind of film that could age into a cult favorite. It has the unpredictability, the attitude, and the performances to stay relevant beyond its initial release. Akkhil Kapur’s film may be wild, wacky, and completely over-the-top, but it’s also confident, entertaining, and refreshingly original. And in a space crowded with formula, that alone makes it worth the watch.