'Can you tell us apart?' asks Madhuri Dixit as she shares childhood photo with her dance buddy

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been treating fans with her vintage photos by sharing it on her Instagram page. From her photoshoots to movie stills, the actor shares it all much to the excitement of her fans. Today, on Flashback Friday, Madhuri decided to show her moment from teenage days and it will leave you spellbound. In the photo, the talented actor is seen posing with her childhood buddy during a stage show.

However, an interesting fact is that it's difficult to tell apart which one is Madhuri as they look extremely alike. Madhuri captioned the photo on the same and wrote, "This is one of my favourite memories that I have with my sister. We used to always take part in school competitions. Here's sharing a #MajorThrowback childhood memory with my favourite dance buddy. Let me know what is your favourite childhood memory!"

She concluded by writing, "P.s. Can you tell us apart?"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri is all set to make her acting debut on digital platforms with shows on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the Netflix show, it will be produced by Karan Johar and the Hotstar one is being helmed by Anand Gandhi.

Recently, Madhuri had shown her singing skills by performing on her rendition of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' while her son Arin Nene played the piano. This was shown during the recently held I for India concert

Talking about her movies, Madhuri was last seen in Kalank released in 2019.