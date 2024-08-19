Twitter
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Can't walk with my...': Mithun Chakraborty demands 'justice' in Kolkata rape-murder case, watch video

Mithun Chakraborty slammed the West Bengal Government and demanded justice in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 05:32 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Can't walk with my...': Mithun Chakraborty demands 'justice' in Kolkata rape-murder case, watch video
Mithun Chakraborty (Image credit: Twitter)
Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty took to social media and demanded justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The BJP West Bengal's official X account posted a video showing Mithun expressing his disappointment and slamming the West Bengal government.

The actor-turned-politician can be heard saying, "I have been saying many times in many places that the situation in West Bengal will be very scary in the coming days. Being a Bengali, I can’t walk with my head up.  My sympathies are with the victim's family. Those who are involved should be immediately arrested and punished."

Watch video:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also expressed outrage over the shocking incident. "Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied"

(With inputs from ANI)

