'Can’t see me'! John Cena shares a random photo of Ranveer Singh, gets an epic reaction from actor

American wrestler and actor John Cena who is known for sharing random photos on his Instagram often post pictures of Bollywood celebrities. From Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, still from Gully Boy to Sushant Singh Rajput, Cena has shared it all. He often gets amazing reaction from his Indian fans and they wait for him to share more. The ace wrestler is often seen posting these photos without any caption, thus no one understands his context.

A while back, John took to his Instagram page and shared a quirky photo of Ranveer Singh which was clicked a few months back. In the photo, the Padmaavat actor is seen donning a stylish look wearing multi printed shirt and shades. Cena posted the photo with a caption but Ranveer commented on it with the wrestler's iconic line. He wrote, "Can’t see me".

Check out the post and comment below:

John also wished everyone on Happy Diwali by sharing a greeting. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, John has several Hollywood films in his kitty including Playing with Fire, Dolittle, Project X-Traction, Fast & Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad.

While Ranveer recently completed the shoot of his upcoming film, '83 in which he plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The sports drama film is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil in the lead roles.