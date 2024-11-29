There’s hardly anyone in Bollywood who can match up to Saif Ali Khan’s wicked sense of humour.

Saif Ali Khan is known for cracking misplaced jokes. Preity Zinta in one of her TV appearances candidly narrated her tsunami story where Saif messaged her ‘under water or what!’

Interestingly, he cracks jokes on himself as well. He has a somewhat dark sense of humour which doesn’t spare anyone. In a viral video clip, in which he is having a free-flowing chat with film critic and entrepreneur Anupama Chopra. At some point during the interview, Anupama asked Saif, “It’s a blessing to like your wife. Not everybody has this luxury.”

To which, Saif replied, “I should really watch what I say. It’s a blessing to be loved…I think after a while, we all get into a relationship, but things change. When you’re in love, you don’t even realise you’re two different people. You like certain things about them and respect. I like you and I would like to be around you because I can’t be you. That’s the though, right! So, yeas, I think it's lucky, obviously lucky. I can well imagine a lot of people not liking the people they are stuck with after a point of time, you know! You can’t afford to keep getting divorced.”

Saif Ali Khan is married to film actor Kareena Kapoor since 2012. This is his second marriage. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh in between 1991 and 2004.

