'Can I call myself a painter yet?': Janhvi Kapoor asks fans, shares her beautiful artwork

Late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a Bollywood diva and her acting skills are lauded by fans and the film fraternity. But the ‘Dhadak’ actor a has flair for art and painting as well.

Janhvi recently took to Instagram to showcase her artistic side to her fans. In one photo Jahnvi can be seen painting a modern piece of art- facial profile of a woman - with utmost passion while her other artworks can be seen in the background. Janhvi is wearing a beautiful multicoloured robe with motifs of vegetables and fruits on it.

In the second photo one can see the completed painting along with her other art pieces, all aesthetically placed on the floor. The actor even had a question for her fans. She asked, “Can I call myself a painter yet?”

Janhvi’s exquisite artwork was loved by her fans, who said that she can call herself a painter. Actor Dia Mirza left a sweet message in the comments comparing the Janhvi to her mother, Sridevi. She wrote, “Like Mother like daughter. Keep painting!” Actor Varun Sharma also a praised Janvhi and said, “Woooohhh Which one are you Gifting me??”

This is not the first time that Janhvi has shared her special talents with her fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has several big projects in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’ and period drama ‘Takht’ featuring bigwig names like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and more. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Anand L Rai‘s Good Luck Jerry’.