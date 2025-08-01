Twitter
Can Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara compete with Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai craze? Trade analyst says 'I have not seen...'

Komal Nahta compared the popularity of the film with Hrithik Roshan’s debut superhit movie Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, which took the box office by storm in 2000. In an interview with ANI, Nahta said, "It (Saiyaara) is one of the finest films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times.

ANI

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Can Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara compete with Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai craze? Trade analyst says 'I have not seen...'

Film trade Analyst Komal Nahta is all praise for the recently released romantic film Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday in the lead role. The movie expert shared his reasoning for the immense popularity of the film after its theatrical release. The romantic flick directed by Aashiqui 2 fame director Mohit Suri and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films stars debutant Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, the cousin of Ananya Panday.

Can Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara compete with Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai craze?

Initially expected to be a semi-hit, this romantic film led by debutants exceeded the expectations of cinemagoers and film trade experts when it surpassed an estimated Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

Komal Nahta compared the popularity of the film with Hrithik Roshan’s debut superhit movie Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, which took the box office by storm in 2000. In an interview with ANI, Nahta said, "It (Saiyaara) is one of the finest films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times. In the last, probably, 20-25 years, I can say that I have not seen a similar kind of craze as it is for Saiyaara. The last time we witnessed this type of euphoria was at the release of Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, which was Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel’s launchpad."

Nahta further shared the reasoning for the immense popularity. He believes that the makers struck the right chord with the first teaser of the film, which was fueled by the periodic release of songs.

The film expert believes that a huge opening of Saiyaara was inevitable.

Saiyaara box office collection 

Saiyaara has earned over Rs 404 crore at the box office, as announced by Yash Raj Films on their Instagram handle. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and has emerged as the highest-grossing romantic Hindi film in India.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor quits Kishore Kumar's biopic, Anurag Basu reveals reason: 'Bechare ke paas wo...'

