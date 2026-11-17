Ananya Panday is set to return as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary in Call Me Bae Season 2, which will premiere on Prime Video on December 17. Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the ensemble cast, which also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and others.

Ananya Panday is set to return as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary with the second season of Call Me Bae. The new season will pick up with Bae navigating a complicated love life even as her career continues to flourish. With two suitors vying for her attention, she finds herself caught between romance, heartbreak and some messy choices. However, Bae will once again have her trusted group of friends by her side, with their much-talked-about Behen Code facing its biggest test yet.

Panday will reprise her lead role, while Shruti Kamal Haasan joins the cast this season. The ensemble also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar, producer, shared, "The love and response to Season 1 reaffirmed that audiences connected deeply with Bae's tumultuous journey and her unapologetic approach to life. With Season 2, we wanted to take that world further, exploring new facets of Bae while retaining the humour, heart, and irreverent spirit that was widely loved. We are excited to reunite with Prime Video to bring viewers a new phase of Bae's life, as she and her beloved behens embark on another chapter filled with laughter, emotion, and plenty of chaos."

Directed by Collin D'Cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Somen Mishra and Collin D'Cunha serve as executive producers. Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is written by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana. The eight-episodic second season will premiere on Prime Video on December 17.

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