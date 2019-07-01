Buzz is: Sonam Kapoor's 'Masakali' recreation to be part of Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan'

If you thought that it was time for more original songs over remakes, then you are up for a surprise. In this season of remakes (including Tip Tip Barsa Paani for Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi), her comes another one.

We hear that 'Masakali' featuring Sonam Kapoor is all set to be recreated for Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan. The song was one of the most loved songs from Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi-6 which released in the year 2009.

Confirming the same, a source told Pinkvilla, "The makers have plans to use Masakali for Marjaavaan. The original featured Sonam K Ahuja and Abhishek Bachchan and T-Series holds rights to the song. When the producers were scouting for a similar track and melody, they got the idea of using the Delhi-6 number. It's yet again a soft, romantic number that will feature Sid and one of the girls. It's yet to be shot."

Director Milap Zaveri interestingly recreated the iconic Sushmita Sen song 'Dilbar' for John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. The makers recently shot for a song with Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actress Nushrat Bharucha. Marjaavaan is touted to release on Gandhi Jayanti, which is when Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's Fighters could release.