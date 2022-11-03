Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Burj Khalifa gets decked up in lights to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys global fandom, and this video is evident proof of it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Burj Khalifa gets decked up in lights to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday, video goes viral
SRK Burj Khalifa
Dubai`s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with a special message for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on his 57th birthday. A video posted on Burj Khalifa`s Instagram page shows the world's tallest building sparkling bright to wish SRK a very happy birthday. The text "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh, Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you" flashed on the screen as the track Tujhe Dekha from Shah Rukh`s iconic 1995 film `Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge` played in the backdrop. 
 
 
After seeing images and videos of Burj Khalifa lit up with the message for SRK, fans were extremely happy. "How beautiful," a social media user commented."Shah Rukh is a global star. Hail the king," another one wrote. Reportedly, it`s for the fifth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of the actor to honour the actor on his birthday in 2020 as well. 
 
Watch the video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani`s upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee`s upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria give fashion goals
T20 World Cup controversies: Top 5 most dramatic moments in the history of mega event
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.