Buniyaad star Mangal Dhillon passes away after battling cancer

Credit: Sukhbir Singh Badal/Twitter

Just a week before of his birthday, famous Punjabi cine star, director and producer Mangal Dhillon, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. Hailing from Faridkot in Punjab, Dhillon had made a mark in the world of films and serials.

He worked in Doordarshan and radio plays, besides doing commercial voicing in New Delhi and Mumbai for a couple of years. In 1987 he got the role of Lubhaya Ram in Ramesh Sippy`s TV Serial Buniyaad, which laid his foundation in the Mumbai film and television industry.

After Buniyaad he worked in almost 25-30 Hindi feature films and television serials, prominent amongst them were Yugandhar, Lakshman Rekha, Nishana, Vishvaatma, Khoon Bhari Mang and Azad Desh Ke Ghulam, besides serials like Junoon, Panther, Ghutan, Kismat, and Noorjahaan.

In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Mangal talked about his acting journey and said, “Chandigarh gave me wings. It was in Chandigarh that I honed my skills as a an actor. I was a village boy when I came here after having a fallout with my father. I didn’t have a penny in my pocket but the department made me an actor. It was here that I floated my theatre group called Natyalya in 1982. We used to perform everywhere, be it Sector 17 or Tagore theatre. ‘Baba Bolda Hai’ on the insurgency in Punjab, and ‘Sandhya Chhaya’, a play on the loneliness of an old couple were among the plays in which I acted."

He also added, “I have a very deep relationship with Chandigarh. It was here that I received my first lesson in love and betrayal. It was here I laid the foundation of my career as a thespian with a street play. It was here that I founded my theatre group, wrote my first poem. It also taught me to speak in English."

Saddened over Dhillon`s demise, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal said that it is a big loss to the world of Indian cinema. "His captivating voice and theatrical displays will be missed by many. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and fans," he tweeted. (With inputs from IANS)