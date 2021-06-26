'Bulbbul' actor Triptii Dimri opens up on her two-year gap in films, calls it 'demotivating'

Triptii Dimri who rose to fame with Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu’ bagged the lead role in critically acclaimed web film, ‘Bulbbul’ last year. The actress has now opened up about how demotivating the gap of two years of no work was for her. She also shared luck played a role in her Bollywood career.

On her two-year gap between ‘Laila Majnu’ and ‘Bulbbul’, Triptii told ETimes, “It was demotivating... For how long can you keep your hopes high? You can do that for one or two months and then you get tired. I waited for good scripts to come my way, but it wasn’t happening. So that was the most difficult phase, because I would get up every day wondering what's next, especially when all my friends were working. It was too stressful for me. With free time on hand, I enrolled myself in acting classes. I wouldn’t be 10 per cent of what you see me as an actor today, had I not utilised that free time wisely.”

Tripti shared that many people asked her to stay away from OTT after doing two feature films back-to-back. The actor is thankful for not following their suggestions and said, “My digital film has changed my life completely, not just professionally, but personally, too. It is through this project that I learnt to grasp a character’s graph. It made me quite confident as a person and as an actor.”

Triptii Dimri was scouted for ‘Poster Boys’ through social media. Despite of not knowing ‘anything about acting’, Tripti auditioned and got selected. After the film’s release she moved to Mumbai and soon after got the lead role in ‘Laila Majnu’.

“Luck seemed to be on my side as I realised where Bollywood enthusiasts complained about struggles, here I was... with good projects coming my way right from the beginning,” Tripti said.

Meanwhile, recently there were reports that Triptii is dating actress Anusha Sharma’s brother and producer, Karnesh Ssharma. Dimri, who is handled by Karan Johar’s talent company, featured in Anushka and Karnesh’s production, 'Bulbbul'.

Tripti will be next seen in 'Qala', opposite Irrfan Khan's son Babil in his screen debut. This project too will be produced by Anushka and Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Filmz.