BTS' V inspiring journey: From being 'Hidden member' to breaking Guinness World Records

South Korean band ‘BTS’ is one of the most popular bands in the world, with a huge fan following. Their fans, also known as BTS ARMY, never miss any update on them. BTS ARMY in India is eagerly waiting for BTS members V, Suga, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin to appear in the country.

Meanwhile, let’s talk about one of the cutest members V and his inspiring journey. V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, is the youngest member of the Korean band. However, he was the last member to be introduced to the audience during its debut in 2013. As per Bollywood Life, V was not an aspiring K-pop star who had gone with a friend for his audition. But Big Hit Music (Big Hit Entertainment) asked him if he wants to be auditioned. Also Read: BTS ARMY reacts to Jimin, V's warm-up session with chair before shooting 'Butter'- WATCH

After which, he was hired as a trainee. However, he was a ‘secret member’ and was not allowed to reveal his identity to the public. The singer was brought to the spotlight only a couple of days prior to the BTS debut. As per a report by PinkVilla, V also talked about the same and said that he used to feel sad at that time as he was not able to share his vlogs with the fans. Meanwhile, other members used to be the part of group lives. V also revealed that he thought BTS members will ask him to leave the group and he will not be allowed to make the debut.

However, at present, V is one of the most popular members of the BTS band. One can not imagine BTS without him. V has a huge fan following on social media ad well. He keeps on breaking records. In December 2021, V broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time taken to reach one million and 10 million followers on Instagram. From this, one can imagine this popularity on social media.

Without a doubt, he is one of the most loved pop singers that we have in the world.