BTS' Jungkook confesses love for K-pop star Taeyeon? ARMY reacts

BTS boys Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and Jin often make headlines for various reasons, these k-pop stars have a huge fan following across the world. Their fans call themselves BTS ARMY and want to know everything about the K-pop stars.

Jungkook is now making headlines for his dating rumours with K-pop star Taeyeon. A tweet is now going viral in which a message from Jungkook has been written, “I uploaded the challenge MINGYU, it was fun. And please show a lot of love for Taeyeon…. I love you. It’s been so long since I heard it…wow when did you record that. Hah!.”

JUNGKOOK MENTIONING TAEYEON OMGGGG!!!!



"JUNGKOOK IS RUMOURED TO BE DATING TAEYEON!!!

As soon as this translated message went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “Jung Kook is excited for taeyeon omg hes such a fan.” The second one said, “JUNGKOOK MENTIONING TAEYEON OMGGGG!!!! Taeyeon is one of the best vocalists and leader of SNSD!!! I NEED A COLLAB TBH.”

The third one said, “I was thinking who in the heck is Taeyeon? Ok, #TakeTwo I give it a lot of love including you #JungKook and #BTS.” The fourth one said, “jungkook said show a lot of love for TAEYEON ami.” The fifth person wrote, “JUNGKOOK IS RUMOURED TO BE DATING TAEYEON!!! WHO IS SHE?! IS SHE HIS SECRET LOVE?!”

The sixth one said, “Jeon jungkook is rumored to be dating Taeyeon.” The seventh one said, “I know taeyeon i didn't mean that I mean taeyeon who mentioned Do u understand.” The eight one said, “I thought Taeyeon and Jungkook had a collab or what. LOLOLOL.” The ninth one said, “Oh weverse, it’s not Taeyeon… Jungkook is talking about Take Two, their new single. He wrote it in hangul soo weverse messed it up! it’s so funny hahaha.”

However, the original message was not for Taeyeon but actually. It was, “I see you’ve uploaded the challenge kekeke mingyu hoobae-nim (junior) it was fun :) and please give you lots of love to ‘take two’…..I love you… I m hearing it for the first in a such a long time…wow when was that recorded heh. Heh.”