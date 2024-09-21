Twitter
BTS' Jin plans to ‘kidnap’ J-Hope after his military discharge: 'I can drag him to...'

J-Hope will finish his military service next month. BTS' Jin wishes for J-Hope to be a part of Run Jin.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

BTS' Jin plans to ‘kidnap’ J-Hope after his military discharge: 'I can drag him to...'
Image credit:Twitter
On Friday, BTS member Jin attended Milan Fashion Week and hosted a live session on Weverse Saturday morning before heading to Seoul. During the session, he talked about his variety show Run Jin, shared his experience at the afterparty, explained his plans to 'kidnap' BTS member J-Hope.

J-Hope will finish his military service next month. The eldest BTS member wishes for J-Hope to be a part of Run Jin. He said, "Hobi will definitely appear on Run Seokjin! Because I will make him. He will appear at least once. I can kidnap J-Hope the moment he gets discharged and drag him to the filming site. Hope-ah, I don't know if you'll see this or not, but I started working at 12 o'clock after I got out.”

He said, "And you too... I'm not forcing you, Hope-ah! And so, actually, your thoughts on this aren't important because kidnapping you is my decision. But you might see this, so I'm asking you... Is it okay to kidnap you?"

He further added, "But Run Seokjin isn't work. Why? Because it's content we make ourselves, there's no appearance pay. So it's not really work. Actually, it's work! Doing lives like this doesn't make any money, but anyway, it's still work. Do you think you should work as soon as you get out or not? You should work, right? You might not want to work, but I want to kidnap you! I'm going to trust that you'll want to do it. But if Hope really does get mad that I kidnapped him, what will I do? I am a bit worried."

He also discussed the after-party of the fashion event in Milan. Jin said,  "I went to the after-party too. I was curious what it’s like. But who would I know there? So I drank champagne there while sitting on a couch.. and then with the company staff i was like wow.. this place is pretty...It’s because I can’t speak much English (this is why I should study), we left."

Jin also mentioned that he was "really touched and teared up" by the presence of the BTS ARMY at the venue.

Talking about his upcoming concert, Jin said, "What would all of you guys be curious about? My album work? It's been a while since I finished recording...The mix and masters for songs finished a few weeks ago, too... I would be thankful if you could please wait a little bit. I could play it now, but it would be nicer if you could wait until the album, right? Should I play it now? The company would get mad. But the songs are good, so I listen to it from time to time."

