Brothers Ayushmann, Aparshakti buy Rs 26 crore dream home in Mumbai, details inside

Khurrana brothers, Ayushmann and Aparshakti have made their ways in the audience hearts, and now they have earned their dream home in Mumbai. As per the report of Moneycontrol, Ayushmann bought a 4.27 sq ft apartment at Windsor Grande Residences, Andheri Lokhandwala for Rs 19.30 Crore, whereas Aparshakti bought a 1,745 sq ft apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 Crore.

Reportedly, Ayushmann Khurrana paid a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh on November 29, 2021, and Aparshakti paid 36.25 lakh on December 7 for the unit registration. Ayushmann apartment comes with 4 car parking and Aparshakti got 2 car parking spaces. The brothers even bought a house in Panchukala for their family at Rs 9 Crore in 2020.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's son Virajveer turned 10-years-old on Sunday, the doting parents penned love-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira posted a bunch of pictures of their "nikka musician", including a video of him playing the guitar. In the caption, she wrote, "My nikka musician. So much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love." Fans, friends and family members flooded the comments section with love-filled wishes.

Check out Ayushmann's post for Virajveer

Talking about his choice of films, Ayushmann said, "I'm drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking about how many conversations it will generate. I’m essentially an artist who is trying to entertain people first with the best films. Generating conversation is a byproduct of the quality of the script that comes my way."

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Vaani Kapoor and he will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha's political-drama 'Anek.' Whereas, Aparshakti Khurrana will soon be seen in 'Dhokha Round D Corner,'