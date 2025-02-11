The 1995 film, starring two of India's most loved stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was extensively shot in the UK, with one of the key scenes being filmed at the King’s Cross Railway Station. DDLJ is also the longest-running title in India and is still shown in Mumbai at Maratha Mandir Theatre.

British Railway has joined hands with Yash Raj Films for a UK-India cultural event that celebrates two milestones -- 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and 200 years of the modern railway system in England. The 'Railway 200' campaign and the YRF banner will present a musical "Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical" to celebrate the two milestones and it will be directed by Aditya Chopra, the helmer behind DDLJ.

"Britain’s railway and YRF have announced their cultural collaboration as part of the Valentine’s Day celebrations, recognising the romance of train travel. YRF is currently producing the musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' (CFIL) in the UK," a release said.

The musical will commence at Manchester Opera House on May 29 and will run through till June 21. The plot centers around Simran, a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. But later falls in love with a British man named Roger.

"The railway has long inspired filmmakers and helped to shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster, and its new musical opening in the UK this summer," said Suzanne Donnelly, executive director of Railway 200.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said the banner is known for bringing the stories that are rooted in India but have a global footprint and DDLJ is an example. "To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ; we are bringing the stage adaptation of the movie - Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical to the UK! One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King’s Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in 'Come Fall In Love!' So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200. Together, we want to spread the message of how unifying love can be and how celebrating diversity and inclusivity is the need of the hour,” he said.

The production will feature an original score, complete with 18 English songs. The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford, co-choreographer for Indian dances Shruti Merchant, scenic designer Derek McLane, and casting director David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.

