Breathe Into The Shadows 2 actor Amit Sadh talks about his stint in Bigg Boss 1, says 'I don't have any grudges'

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh is all set to reprise his role as the cop Kabir Sawant in the second season of the psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Video Indian original features Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan and Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen, who made their streaming debuts with the first season in 2020.

In a recent interview, Amit talked about how the film industry has created trolling and revealed why he doesn't invite paparazzi for capturing his pictures at airports or other public places. The Super 30 actor also talked about his stint in the first season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Talking to Connect FM Canada, Amit said that he has really 'strong' views on online trolling, adding, "There is this phenomenon of trolling. I think this industry has created trolling. We have created trolling, fake likes, fake comments, and fake accounts. I don’t need all this".

When he was questioned about his absence from the 'pap culture', he stated, "If I have my birthday, I will not put the paparazzi down. That is because my guests will feel I have invaded their privacy or I’m using them. I don’t question the people doing this because, who am I to question?".

Amit participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, hosted by the Circuit from Munnabhai series - Arshad Warsi, and won by the Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy. He stayed in the house for 78 days and was among the semi-finalists. The Kai Po Che! actor was asked about his journey from being a popular television actor to the Hindi film industry mentioning his Bigg Boss escapades when he stood on the wall of the house threatening to jump.

Talking about the same, Amit said, "People wrote me off but I don’t have any grudges ki haan logon ne call off kiya, main dikhaunga. People do the things that they understand. Uss samay meri harkate aise he thi ki main khud ko write-off kar deta. Waqt badalta hai, insaan badalta hai, soch badalti hai."



The actor was last seen in the 2020 biographical drama film Shakuntala Devi based on the life of the legendary mathematician portrayed by Vidya Balan.