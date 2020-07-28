BREAKING: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, sushant singh rajput death, KK Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, police case, SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly abetting the late actor's suicide at Rajivnagar Police Station in Patna. It is unclear if the FIR has also been filed against Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea after practicing silence in the first one month after his death had recently asked for a CBI enquiry into his alleged suicide. Rhea had addressed her post to Home Minister Amit Shah. She posted Sushant's picture along with the caption that read, "Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate."

Recently Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently revealed why the late actor's family has not yet demanded a CBI enquiry into his death. Shweta's reply to the fan read, "We were waiting for Mumbai Police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports." Sushant died of suicide on June 14 and Mumbai Police is currently investigating his death case. Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement on Tuesday and yesterday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was called for questioning at Santacruz Police Station.

On Monday, in a long social media post, Shweta took to her Instagram page and shared an anecdote with the late actor sharing a snippet of conversation she had with Sushant on June 10, four days before he died.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)