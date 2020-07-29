BREAKING - Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty to apply for interim bail after allegations by KK Singh

After serious allegations levelled by Sushant Singh Rajput's KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, the Jalebi actor will be applying for interim bail. The FIR has been registered in Patna and Rhea discussed the interim bail with her advocate Satish Manshinde. The actor's lawyer Anandini Fernandes met up with her last night after FIR was filed. She was snapped coming out of Chakraborty's house after three hours of discussion. Sushant Singh Rajput's family has alleged that it was because of Rhea Chakraborty that their son severely cut off from his family.

The case has been filed at Rajendra Nagar Police Station in Bihar. KK Singh said that Rhea allegedly took away cash and jewellery from Sushant's house when she dumped him on June 8, 2020. Also, Rhea had threatened to make his medical report public. The complaint further stated that Rhea Chakraborty had Sushant Singh Rajput's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented in the country.

The FIR also read that Rhea bought a lot of things from Sushant Singh Rajput's credit card in the last year. Apart from this, for an advertisement shoot in Europe, apart from her ticket, all of Rhea Chakraborty's expenses were bared by Sushant.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.