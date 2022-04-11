Breaking: Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Jersey postponed, see new release date

In a rather sudden turn of events, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey', which was all set to release on April 14, has been postponed by a week. The news of the film's postponement came via trade analyst Taran Adarsh who took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night"

A statement from the film's producer Aman Gill reads, "As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into 'Jersey' and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April."

While the reason for the film's postponement hasn't been dished out, many have reasoned that it may be to avoid the big clash with South superstar Yash's pan-India film 'KGF: Chapter 2' which hits cinemas on April 14. 'KGF: Chapter 2' is a sequel to the already blockbuster hit 'KGF: Chapter 1' and is one of the most highly anticipated movies this year.

'Jersey' is a movie based on a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original 'Jersey', has helmed the Hindi version as well. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Presented by Allu Arvind and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, 'Jersey' is set to be released on April 14.