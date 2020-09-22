BREAKING: Rhea Chakraborty files for bail after 14 days in judicial custody

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22.

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty has applied for bail on Tuesday after 14 days in judicial custody. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In NDPS court today, her judicial custody was extended till October 6, however, Rhea has filed for a bail application. The hearing date for the same is not known yet.

Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Narcotic Control Bureau for the three consecutive days and on September 8, Tuesday, the actress' statements made it clear that she is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to procure drugs for the consumption of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.





The NCB, in its remand application, claimed that 28-year-old Rhea used to “manage the finances for drug procurement” along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She knew about “every delivery and payment” and sometimes confirmed payment and even the choice of drugs, the agency said. The NCB also said Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested has revealed that he used to facilitate drug delivery through Basit Parihar by Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid. These three men are drug dealers and have been arrested.

Rhea was arrested under sections 8 (c), 27 (a), 28, and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). As per the latest reports in Zee News Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can soon also summon Sara Ali Khan Shraddha Kapoor in relation with Rhea Chakraborty drug case. As per NCB sources, the agency will send summon under Section 67 of the NDPS Act to both the actors. Apart from this, NCB will also summon Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta in the coming days, whom Rhea had allegedly named while getting interrogated. On Sunday, it was reported that Delhi High Court has asked to raise the name of Rakul only when it's official in the case.

Meanwhile, as per ANI, on Thursday, Rakul moved to the Delhi High Court seeking directions not to telecast or publish on TV channels and other platforms any content related to the narcotic drugs case that maligns or slanders her image.