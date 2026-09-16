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BREAKING: Pankaj Tripathi, Priety Zinta, Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty join CBFC, 18 new board members added in reconstituted committee for...

The new 18-member board from the reconstituted CBFC includes personalities from the worlds of cinema, TV, and music. Actors like Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, and Rupali Ganguly are included on the board.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 08:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

BREAKING: Pankaj Tripathi, Priety Zinta, Priyadarshan, Suniel Shetty join CBFC, 18 new board members added in reconstituted committee for...
AI image of Suniel Shetty, Priety Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi
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The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has been reconstituted. As per the inside reports, the new 18-member board includes actress Preity Zinta, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Priyadarshan, and music composer Ricky Kej. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these appointments come into effect immediately and will remain valid for three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Who are these 18 members who will be part of the board? 

The reconstituted CBFC includes Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, Suniel Shetty, Priyadarshan, Ricky Kej, Manoj Joshi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Pallavi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly, Nishigandha Wad, Abhishek Jain, Nila Madhab Panda, Supriya Yarlagadda, Hansraj Hans, Vinod Anupam, Yatindra Mishra, Waman Kendre, and Ramesh Patange. There are five female members on the board.

Reconstitution under the Cinematograph Act

On September 16, the Ministry issued a notification regarding the reconstitution of the board under Section 3(1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024. However, the announcement did not provide information regarding an appointment to the post of CBFC Chairperson. It also did not clarify which members from the previous board have been retained in the new board.

Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi score, Priety Zinta's comeback tanks 

On the work front, Suniel was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The ensemble comedy entertainer became a financial success, grossing Rs 192 crore worldwide. Pankaj Tripathi's latest release, Mirzapur: The Movie, is running successfully in cinemas. Released in cinemas on September 4, till now it has earned Rs 235 crore worldwide. However, Priety's comeback film, Batwara 1947, tanked miserably at the box office, earning only Rs 54.20 crore worldwide. Even Priyadarshan's latest directorial, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Haiwaan, has tanked at the box office. Priety will next be seen alongside Kunal Kemmu in his directorial VIBE. The comedy spy thriller will be released in cinemas on September 18, 2026. 

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