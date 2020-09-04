BREAKING: NCB raids Rhea Chakraborty's house

A team from the Narcotics Control Bureau have raided actor Rhea Chakraborty's house. NCB is conducting the house search under the provisions of NDPS act. Top officers of NCB, along with a woman staff, have raided Rhea's apartment.

The raid happens after the NCB found a link between drugs, the 'Jalebi' actor and Darknet. Rhea and Showik are prime suspects in a related drug case, which was unravelled by the NCB. Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi was also interrogated in the matter.

The NCB had also come to know that Zaid Vilatra, a 20-year-old Mumbai-based drug peddler (residing in Bandra) has a connection with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty. According to Showik's chat, on March 17, 2020, he reportedly shared Zaid's number with Samuel Miranda and asked him to pay 10,000 for 5 grams. Samuel connected with Zaid for the first time after Showik's instruction. Samuel had called Zaid thrice.

During his interrogation with NCB, Zaid revealed that he was given Rs 10,000 and he handed over 5 grams to two people who had come to receive it from him. Their location search also revealed that on March 17, 2020, they were all at the same location as per their last call with a 125-meter aerial difference between them.

Showik was interrogated by CBI at DRDO guest house in the drug case on Thursday (September 3). The ED have not yet summoned him in the drug conspiracy link.

According to our sources, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, abetment to suicide, the CBI has found in their investigation that Sushant's condition started to deteriorate days after he met Rhea. Rhea Chakraborty and her entire family consumed drugs and after coming in contact with Sushant, Rhea treated his 'depression' with 'bud' (marijuana) and intoxicated him.

Sources say that Rhea always kept drugs in her house through her brother Showik and that is how Sushant got addicted to drugs. Meanwhile, when Sushant's sisters got to know about Sushant consuming drugs, they urged him to stay away from Rhea, however, Sushant couldn't live without Rhea.

Sources reveal that after this, Sushant's sisters and Rhea had an argument and Rhea gave an ultimatum to Sushant and said 'either live with me, marry me or go back to your family'. Sushant started to be less in touch with his family after this, however, his sister used to be worried for him and used to get him to talk to her.

Rhea and her family had given statements to the CBI which did not match each other (are inconsistent). Every member, including Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit and mother Sandhya, were questioned by the CBI for days on a row.

Sushant Singh Rajput died at the age of 34. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The CBI is investigating if Sushant was drugged on the day of his death.

The actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR with Patna Police, alleging Rhea for Sushant's abetment to suicide, after which the case was transferred from Mumbai Police and Bihar Police to CBI.