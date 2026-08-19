BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery, his current health status is..., here's what happened with actor

Kartik Aaryan suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. Where is he now? Where was he admitted? Read on to learn more.

Actor-producer Kartik Aaryan suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery at the hospital. Ever since the news of Kartik's injury was out, it has left his fans worried. However, we would like to confirm that Kartik is doing fine, and he has even been discharged from the hospital. The actor has an impressive line-up of films, but he's currently completing Anurag Basu's untitled love story. It was during the shoot of this film when he suffered a knee injury, and it led to immediate hospitalization. What happened next, we'll explain it to you.

Where did Kartik Aaryan get injured, and when was the surgery performed?

As per our source, on Tuesday, August 18, Kartik was busy shooting for Basu's film at Grant Road, Mumbai. During an intense scene, Kartik broke his knee, and the shoot got stalled instantly. Kartik was rushed to Nanavati Hospital, and doctors advised him for surgery. On Wednesday morning, August 19, the surgery was performed, and due to the swift action, Kartik underwent minor knee surgery. The operation was successful, and he was discharged at 4 pm. Yes, at present, Kartik is at his home, resting and recovering from his minor injury.

Kartik Aaryan won his first National Award

2026 will always be special for Kartik, as he won his first National Award. For the unversed, Kartik was announced as the Best Actor at the 72nd National Awards. Kartik earned the honour for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Kartik is sharing the accolade with Mammootty. The Malayalam superstar was awarded for his role in Bramayugam. Even Yami Gautam won her first Best Actress National Award. Her performance in Article 370 was honoured with the accolade, along with the Best Feature Film award. Kartik's last theatrical release was the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Despite decent buzz, the film tanked at the box office.

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