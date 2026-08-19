FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi touches Rs 150 crore mark, Sunny Deol's drama is almost FINISHED, earns only...

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 BO collection Day 6: Emraan touches 150 crore mark

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery, his current health status is..., here's what happened with actor

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery

SBI Account Holders Alert! New 4-free transaction rule for BSBD accounts from Oct 1: What changes

SBI Account Holders Alert! New 4-free transaction rule for BSBD accounts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery, his current health status is..., here's what happened with actor

Kartik Aaryan suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery. Where is he now? Where was he admitted? Read on to learn more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 10:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery, his current health status is..., here's what happened with actor
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-producer Kartik Aaryan suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery at the hospital. Ever since the news of Kartik's injury was out, it has left his fans worried. However, we would like to confirm that Kartik is doing fine, and he has even been discharged from the hospital. The actor has an impressive line-up of films, but he's currently completing Anurag Basu's untitled love story. It was during the shoot of this film when he suffered a knee injury, and it led to immediate hospitalization. What happened next, we'll explain it to you. 

Where did Kartik Aaryan get injured, and when was the surgery performed? 

As per our source, on Tuesday, August 18, Kartik was busy shooting for Basu's film at Grant Road, Mumbai. During an intense scene, Kartik broke his knee, and the shoot got stalled instantly. Kartik was rushed to Nanavati Hospital, and doctors advised him for surgery. On Wednesday morning, August 19, the surgery was performed, and due to the swift action, Kartik underwent minor knee surgery. The operation was successful, and he was discharged at 4 pm. Yes, at present, Kartik is at his home, resting and recovering from his minor injury.

Kartik Aaryan won his first National Award

2026 will always be special for Kartik, as he won his first National Award. For the unversed, Kartik was announced as the Best Actor at the 72nd National Awards. Kartik earned the honour for his performance in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. Kartik is sharing the accolade with Mammootty. The Malayalam superstar was awarded for his role in Bramayugam. Even Yami Gautam won her first Best Actress National Award. Her performance in Article 370 was honoured with the accolade, along with the Best Feature Film award. Kartik's last theatrical release was the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Despite decent buzz, the film tanked at the box office. 

Also read: REVEALED: Here's why Sunita Ahuja was spotted in family court; it's related to her divorce with Govinda, superstar's manager says 'she had gone to...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Emraan Hashmi touches Rs 150 crore mark, Sunny Deol's drama is almost FINISHED, earns only...
Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 BO collection Day 6: Emraan touches 150 crore mark
BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery, his current health status is..., here's what happened with actor
BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan suffered knee injury, underwent surgery
SBI Account Holders Alert! New 4-free transaction rule for BSBD accounts from Oct 1: What changes
SBI Account Holders Alert! New 4-free transaction rule for BSBD accounts
Vande Mataram row: Congress says will abide by Gandhi and Nehru's stance
Vande Mataram row: Cong says will abide by Gandhi, Nehru's stance
Debinna Bonnerjee is down with 103-degree fever, warns Mumbaikars to be careful, reveals 'my daughter is having similar symptoms too'
Debinna Bonnerjee is down with 103-degree fever, warns Mumbaikars to be careful
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement