Gol Maal actor Manju Singh passes away, singer Swanand Kirkire confirms

Swanand Kirkire/Twitter

Manju Singh, a veteran Hindi television presenter and performer, has died. Swanand Kirkire, a lyricist, singer, and writer, expressed his sorrow over the actor's passing on Twitter.



He wrote in Hindi, “Manju Singh is no more! Manju ji brought me from Delhi to Mumbai to write her show Swaraj for Doordarshan! He made many wonderful shows Ek Kahani, Show Time etc for DD. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Golmaal Ki Ratna Hamari Pyaari Manju ji how can you forget your love..Goodbye!."

Fans and colleagues in the film industry expressed their condolences to the seasoned producer. Manju Singh was a television pioneer in India, producing popular shows such as Swaraj, Ek Kahani, and Show Time. For seven years, she was the host of the children's show Khel Khilone, and she was lovingly known as 'didi.' Singh also appeared in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film Gol Maal, in which she played Ratna.



Manju Singh has lately participated in a number of international children's and young adult film festivals. In 2015, the Indian government appointed her to the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) in recognition of her contributions to the creative arts and education.



