ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

In a major trouble for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday summoned her in connection with Panama Papers leak case. According to reports, the EC has registered a money laundry case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the matter.

The Panama Papers is related to leaked documents that is related to fraud and tax evasion by several rich individuals and companies across the globe.

These papers which were leaked later were originally obtained by German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung. It is to be noted that over 10000 of these fresh documents involved Indians. Earlier, a leak of these papers were reported in 2016 over 500 Indians were named in the documents of Mossack Fonseca, a law firm based in tax haven Panama.

Aishwarya's name appeared in that list in which several Indians were named in the leak of 11.5 million tax documents. The name of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the list.