Breaking: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. As per Assistant Commissioner Vishwas Mote, the reports came out at 2:30 pm today. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have been tested negative. On Saturday evening, Big B and Abhishek had taken to their social media pages and confirmed about getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Saturday evening, Jaya and Aishwarya underwent swab tests along with Aaradhya and other family members. The results of the same just came out marking Jaya, Shweta, Navya and Agastya safe.

Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Maharashtra also confirmed the report by tweeting, "Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery." However, the tweet has been deleted now.

Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his social media pages after rumors started surfacing about his visit to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. He wrote, "This evening I have been tested CoviD positive and have been shifted to hospital .. family and staff have undergone tests .. results awaited .. hospital shall inform authorities .. all those that have come in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested .."

Soon after that Abhishek also confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus too. He tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Jalsa has been sanitised since morning by BMC authorities and the bungalow has been sealed.