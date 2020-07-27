BREAKING: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19; discharged from hospital

A few days after being admitted to Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID-19. Abhishek confirmed the same through his tweet, also confirming that they have been discharged from the hospital

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," read his tweet.

Abhishek is still receiving treatment for the novel virus in the hospital's general ward. Meanwhile his father Amitabh Bachchan has been kept in the isolation ward of the hospital.

It was being reported that Amitabh would soon be discharged from the hospital, however he denied the news and is still receiving treatment. His bungalow Jalsa was no longer in containment zone since BMC removed posters from there a day back.