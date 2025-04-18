Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has landed in trouble again after he allegedly said "Brahamin pe mein mootunga".

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has invited trouble again. Amid the ongoing controversy on Anant Mahadevan's film Phule, with the Brahmin community objecting to the film for hurting their sentiments, Anurag has made a casteist remark on social media, leading a nationwide backlash and even legal complaint.

What exactly happened?

The Black Friday director took to Instagram to express his outrage over the controversy related to Phule- the delay in the film's release and the protest of the Brahmin community over the film. Kashyap slammed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the protestors. Reflecting on his personal connection to the Phules' legacy, he wrote: "Meri zindagi ka pehla natak Jyotiba aur Savitribai Phule pe tha... Ab ye Brahmin log ko sharam aa rahi hai... ch****a kaun hai koi to samjhave.”

When his comment met with criticism from netizens, he went on to make an insulting remark on Brahmins, saying, "Main Brahmin pe mootunga, koi problem?" He went on to state that Brahmins are the worst kind of exploiters who don't allow anyone to grow. Anurag's abusive replies and posts met with strong criticism and now legal complaint has also been filed on him.

Advocate Ashutosh J. Dubey has shared on Twitter that he has officially filed a complaint against Dev D filmmaker, and sought FIR against Anurag. He tweeted, "I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community “Brahmin pe main mootoonga .. koi problem?”Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil society. The law must take its course."

Here's the tweet

I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community “Brahmin pe main mootoonga .. koi problem?”



Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil… pic.twitter.com/fqqbtGWehN — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 18, 2025

Anurag hasn't reacted to the backlash and nor has he apologised for his comment. We will have to wait for a statement from his side. On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is currently busy with acting projects in the South.