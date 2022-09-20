Search icon
Brahmastra vs KGF Chapter 2: Will Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer surpass Yash's film at box office?

Box office numbers of Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra reflect that it's hard for the film to touch even half the collections of Yash starrer KGF 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

File Photo

One of the most anticipated films Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles has been making a lot of buzz for a long time. The film finally hit the theaters on September 9 and is doing well at the box office.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer received mixed reviews from the audience. Despite performing well at the box office, the film failed to impress a lot of people. Having sailed through a lot of ups and down on its box office journey, Brahmastra is dwelling on the high expectations of the audience upon its strength to reach somewhere near those figures of box office winner KGF 2. However, the numbers reflect that it's hard for the film to touch upon half the collections of KGF 2.

If we look at the net total collection of this mega-blockbuster in the Hindi market KGF 2 is leading the way with a collection of 427.49 Cr. net in the Hindi market, whereas if we look at the Brahmastra's collections, the film has collected 180 Cr. net in the Hindi market and adding 21.12 Cr. collection in other languages makes it 201.12 Cr. From the numbers, it is clearly visible that the film has not somewhere near half of the collection of KGF 2.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film is just crawling at the box office in comparison to Yash’s film KGF 2. It seems that Brahmastra may face a hard time recovering its budget. It has not even covered half that of KGF 2 it can be expected that the maximum strength of Brahmastra would be close to around 340 Cr. upon its investment. This has subtly proved that Brahmastra is facing a dry run at the box office to make its place in the race for this blockbuster as of now while it will definitely be a tough journey to touch upon the figures of KGF 2.

